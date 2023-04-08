Josh Brownhill sends message to Burnley fans after Clarets secure promotion back to the Premier League

Burnley earned promotion to the Premier League after beating Middlesbrough 2-1 in the Championship last night.

Burnley headed to the Riverside to face an in form Boro side last night. Ashley Barnes put the Clarets in front early on but the Championship’s leading scorer Chuba Akpom equalised for Middlesbrough shortly after the break.

Connor Roberts’ fourth league goal of the season though handed Burnley all three points to secure their promotion back to the Premier League with seven games of the season remaining.

And earlier his morning, midfielder Josh Brownhill took to Twitter with a message for the Burnley fans. He posted:

Special night with this special team!! Getting back to the @premierleague where this club belongs 🙌🏼 ❤️ #UTC!!!! pic.twitter.com/c6wR2uZ9np — Josh Brownhill (@Brownhill10) April 8, 2023

Brownhill has been a key player for Burnley this season. The 27-year-old has played in all but three of his side’s 39 league games so far this season, scoring six and assisting eight from midfield.

To the Premier League…

Burnley will return to the Premier League as a vastly different outfit to the one that was relegated last time round.

Kompany has completely changed the ethos of this side and the club’s recruitment is much smarter now; centred around younger players and players who can be signed for smaller transfer fees from European clubs.

Brownhill though is one of a few players who were already at Turf Moor when Kompany arrived, but who’ve become better players under the guidance of the Belgian.

Burnley will now be eyeing up the Championship title, with a game against 2nd place Sheffield United coming up on Monday night.