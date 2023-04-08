Blackburn Rovers midfielder ‘out for Monday’, says Tomasson ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

Blackburn Rovers lost 2-0 at home to Norwich City in the Championship yesterday.

It was a huge game in the race for 6th, with Blackburn Rovers having started the day inside the play-offs compared to Norwich City who sat four points behind them in 7th. And Rovers remain in 6th, but Norwich now sit just a point behind them in the table after goals from Liam Gibbs and Gabriel Sara handed the Canaries all three points at Ewood Park.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have now lost their last three games in all competitions, having also lost three of their last four in the Championship. Injuries haven’t helped their cause of late, with midfielder Bradley Dack having missed the game yesterday after suffering a further set-back on his road to recovery.

After the game, Tomasson revealed to Lancashire Telegraph that the 29-year-old will also be absent from Monday’s game v Huddersfield Town, saying:

“No, he will be out for Monday as well. He’s not ready, not there, a little bit of a setback in that way.”

A bitter end for Dack?

Dack remains a bit of a cult hero among Rovers fans for his performances in past seasons. Injuries have certainly hindered him over the past couple of years though and right now, he’s struggling to stay fit and available for selection.

He’s also out of contract in the summer. Rovers have the option to extend his stay by an extra year but it remains to be seen whether they’ll do that or not, given Dack’s injury record.

And if he can’t feature again this season then it could make sense for Rovers to take him off the wage bill ahead of the summer.

Rovers v Huddersfield Town kicks off at 12:30pm on Monday.