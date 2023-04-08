Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday all tracking 23-year-old attacker, report claims

Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, and Sheffield Wednesday are all ‘tracking’ Halifax Town striker Millenic Alli, reports Football Insider.

Alli, 23, currently plays for National League side Halifax Town. The Irishman has so far netted seven goals in 27 league outings this season, scoring twice in yesterday’s surprise 3-1 win against title challengers Wrexham. Alli has now scored three in his last two and it seems that he’s starting to catch the eye.

Football Insider have reported that Yorkshire trio Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, and Sheffield Wednesday are all keeping tabs on Alli ahead of the summer transfer window. Their report says that scouts from a ‘number of clubs’, including Barnsley, Huddersfield, and Wednesday, watched Alli as he netted a brace against Wrexham.

There’s also thought to be interest from the Irish leagues.

A big summer ahead…

Halifax are currently slumped in the bottom half of the National League table, and so Alli may well be very interested in a route to the Football League which any of Barnsley, Huddersfield, or Wednesday could offer.

All three teams are pretty local to him too, and all three teams could be in the Championship next season as well, so it could be a very exciting summer for the youngster.

Huddersfield have experience of signing players from the non-league having previously signed Sorba Thomas from Boreham Wood, and he’s since gone on to become a Welsh international.

But Barnsley and Wednesday have smarter recruitment these days and so they could well snap up Alli ahead of next season.

All three teams are in action on Monday.