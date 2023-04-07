West Brom’s expected midfield partnership for Rotherham clash revealed amid key duo’s absence

West Brom are set to start with Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Nathaniel Chalobah in midfield against Rotherham United this afternoon, as per Birmingham Live.

West Brom have some top midfield talents in Okay Yokuslu and Jayson Molumby. Both have been key performers under Carlos Corberan but Irishman Molumby missed out on the Millwall draw, while Yokulsu picked up a knock in the tie too.

The Turkish midfielder started alongside Chalobah against the Lions, but now that he’s set to miss the Rotherham United tie this afternoon, the expected midfield duo has emerged.

As per Birmingham Live, Baggies boss Corberan confirmed ahead of the game that Gardner-Hickman and Chalobah are set to partner one another in the middle of the park. Other options include Jake Livermore and Tom Rogic, but they may well start on the bench again.

Neither Garnder-Hickman or Chalobah have found particularly regular game time this season, but they’ll both be hopeful of taking this chance to impress in Yokulsu and Molumby’s absences.

An opportunity to impress…

Versatile academy graduate Garnder-Hickman has found the majority of his appearances have come off the bench this season, playing 16 times as a substitute in the Championship. He hasn’t started a league game in 2023, so this is a rare chance for him to stake a claim for a more prevalent role in Corberan’s plans.

As for Chalobah, he has played nine times in the league since arriving in January, with the majority of his outings coming off the bench too. Molumby’s absence opened the door for him to start against Millwall, so he’ll be keen to make the most of just his fourth start should he be fielded as expected.

West Brom come into this afternoon’s tie in 9th place and could move within two points of the play-offs if they win and other results fall in their favour.