Three 2022/23 transfer targets Sheffield Wednesday could pursue this summer including Celtic ace

Sheffield Wednesday have seen their previously near indomitable situation in League One fall apart in recent weeks, leaving promotion on the ropes.

Sheffield Wednesday were soaring at the top of League One but a run of five games without a win has seen the chasing pack close in, and Darren Moore’s side are at risk of falling out of the automatic promotion spots should teams below them win their games in hand.

With the Owls potentially facing life in the third tier again next season if they don’t turn their wretched run around, it’s sure to be a busy summer at Hillsborough.

Here are three 2022/23 targets that Sheffield Wednesday could realistically pursue in the summer…

Stephen Welsh

Welsh could have joined Wednesday on deadline day in January, with the Celtic centre-back reportedly in search of more game time over the second half of the season.

Since the winter window, Welsh hasn’t featured in the SPFL for the Bhoys, named as an unused substitute just twice since October. The 23-year-old will likely be on the move in the summer and the Owls can reignite their interest.

James Hill

Another centre-back Moore’s side were linked with in January was Bournemouth’s James Hill. The 21-year-old’s interest never came to fruition as he moved on loan to Hearts of Midlothian.

After a promising start in Scotland, the defender has progressed well and could be available for a loan move again, if the Owls win promotion they can enter the mix again for Hill who will likely struggle to break into the Bournemouth side next season.

Tayo Edun

Edun joined Blackburn Rovers two years ago in the summer but has still failed to break into the first team regularly, with Wednesday one of the sides in January reportedly interested in bringing him in on loan.

With Reece James only on loan until the end of the season, Edun could prove a shrewd replacement given his good form in League One previously with Lincoln City.