Portsmouth chief drops update on star’s contract situation

Portsmouth chief executive Andy Cullen has said he’s ‘very hopeful’ that Jay Mingi will sign a new contract at Fratton Park.

Mingi has suffered a frustrating season so far with minutes limited due to an ongoing injury problem since the turn of the New Year.

The 22-year-old has been limited to just 17 appearances for Pompey in the league, playing his only minutes of league action in 2023 on New Year’s Day in the 3-1 defeat against Charlton Athletic.

Before his absence, Mingi was linked with a move to Championship sides Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town by Alan Nixon before the January window, but the knee injury sustained against Charlton put any winter move to bed.

However, his contract still remains up in the air at Fratton Park. With Mingi’s contract set to expire in the summer, Portsmouth chief Cullen revealed to The News he still remains confident of tying the midfielder down to a new deal despite no agreement yet. Cullen said:

“Discussions remain ongoing and we are very, very hopeful we can get an agreement with Jay.”

Cullen continued about previous contract proposals:

“Offers have been made to Jay and we’ll see where that takes us.

“As previously documented, we made the contract offer some time ago, before his injury. As one of our younger players, we wanted to look after him and take him onto the next level.”

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

New deal?

With just seven games left of the season, Mingi will be hopeful of getting back on the pitch soon ahead of a busy Easter weekend. Portsmouth host MK Dons and Morecambe over the Bank Holiday with just weeks of the season left to go and Pompey still within of shout of securing a play-off finish.

Mousinho’s side are currently 9th in the table and remain just three points outside of the top six, with Mingi’s return expected to be imminent, the midfielder will be playing for his future as well.

Mingi has started just six games in the league this season but his performances and eye-catching potential have seen him field interest, so it will be interesting to see how involved he is over the final stages of the campaign.