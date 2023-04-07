New leader emerges in chase for Coventry City standout amid Leeds United, Everton, Fulham interest

Leeds United are now at the front of the pack in the chase for Coventry City talisman Viktor Gyokeres, as per a report from Football Insider.

Coventry City star Gyokeres’ situation has been well documented over the course of the season, with a series of high-profile clubs persistently linked with the Swede. A January move never transpired with the Sky Blues standing firm, but it seems inevitable that they will be in for a fight to keep him this summer.

Now, new claims from Football Insider have said Leeds United are now leading the race for Gyokeres.

They state that Everton are dropping back in battle to sign the former Brighton and Hove Albion youngster amid their financial issues. That could open the door for Javi Gracia’s Leeds to swoop in, but Fulham are also keen on the striker and could provide competition.

It is added that while Coventry are hopeful of extending Gyokeres’ contract, a summer move ‘is the more likely outcome’.

Gyokeres has netted 19 goals in 40 games across all competitions this season, chipping in with eight assists too.

Destined for the top?

Coventry City are still in the fight for the play-offs despite their defeat to Stoke City last weekend and you feel that promotion is the only way they can hold onto Gyokeres.

The striker is destined for higher leagues and with such interest in his services, it could be hard for the Sky Blues to turn down good bids for a player heading into the final 12 months of his contract.

They can try to hold on of course in the hope of securing a new deal, but this summer could be the club’s last chance to get a really good fee for his services. There’s no doubt that this saga could continue across the coming months though, with interest sure to persist.