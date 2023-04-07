Millwall looking to tie star man down to fresh contract – current deal expires at the end of the 2023/24 season

Millwall have begun talks over a new contract with centre-back Jake Cooper, as per the South London Press.

Millwall’s long-serving centre-back Cooper has been a mainstay for the Lions ever since his initial loan arrival in January 2017. He would go on to join permanently the following summer, notching up a hefty 293 appearances in that time.

The towering defender has maintained his key role this season too, playing a part in every Championship game. Cooper has featured 41 times across all competitions, helping keep 13 clean sheets while also chipping in with three goals and two assists.

There has been some concern over his long-term future though, with some suggestions his deal is up this summer.

However, the South London Press has reported that the 28-year-old’s contract does not expire until next season and contract talks have begun between the defender and the club. With Moore only tied to the club until next summer, Millwall are understandably keen to get his long-term future secured.

A key part of Rowett’s side…

Cooper has been a fixture of Millwall’s backline for some time now and it will be hoped that that can continue for the foreseeable if he puts pen to paper on a new contract. The Bracknell-born defender is vastly experienced at Championship level and is a key leader for the Lions on and off the pitch, so it’s understandable that the club want to hold onto his services.

Getting him tied down to a new contract before the summer could be ideal, fending off any potential interest from suitors who might have their eye on a cut-price deal if he is to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

It will be hoped that eventuality can be avoided though by agreeing a fresh deal as soon as possible.