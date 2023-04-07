Middlesbrough team news and predicted XI to face Burnley

Middlesbrough host league leaders Burnley in the Championship this evening.

Middlesbrough are in desperate need of a win to keep their automatic promotion hopes alive. A defeat away at relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town last time out dented their chances, and they face top of the table Burnley, who of course have promotion aspirations of their own.

The Teessiders sit in 3rd place in the table and are six points off Sheffield United in 2nd, although this could be extended to nine points if the Blades win against Wigan Athletic earlier in the day.

Middlesbrough team news

Middlesbrough don’t have any new injuries to contend with, as defensive duo Matt Clarke and Darnell Fisher and youngster Sonny Finch are the only absentees as things stand.

Clarke started the first six games after making the switch from Brighton in the summer, but has not played since, with his last appearance being back at the start of October. Head coach Michael Carrick recently revealed that the centre-back “isn’t much closer at the moment so won’t be back for a little bit longer”.

Fisher has been out of action even longer, with his last outing coming in April 2021 before suffering a freak knee injury at home. He has returned to light training but is some way off making a return to first-team action.

Sonny Finch missed the trip to Huddersfield Town with Carrick stating that the young striker could be available this week or next, although there has been no further updates ahead of the clash with Burnley tonight.

Predicted XI

Steffen (GK)

Smith

Fry

Lenihan

Giles

Howson

Hackney

Forss

Akpom

McGree

Archer

Middlesbrough won’t need to make wholesale changes to their starting XI after the defeat to Huddersfield Town, but may need to tinker with personnel slightly against Burnley. We expect to see two changes, with Fry coming in for McNair for some stability at the back, and McGree replacing Ramsey on the left of midfield.

With a game on Easter Monday just on the horizon though, there could be a couple of surprise names on the teamsheet with rotation perhaps necessary for fitness, rather than out of reaction to their recent loss. The likes of Dan Barlaser, Alex Mowatt, and Matt Crooks could be thrown into the mix should Carrick see fit.