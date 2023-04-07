Long-serving Bristol City man set for summer exit

Bristol City defender Taylor Moore is ‘all but certain’ to leave the club this summer, Bristol World has said.

Bristol City recruited Moore from French club RC Lens back in 2016 and he’s gone on to play 60 times for the Robins since then. Much of the 25-year-old’s time contracted to the club has been spent out on loan though.

Moore has spent the current season in League One with Shrewsbury Town, playing 40 times across all competitions while operating as a right wing-back, defensive midfielder and centre-back. Other loan spells include stints with Southend United, Cheltenham Town and Hearts.

Now though, after heading to Ashton Gate seven years ago, it seems Moore’s time at the club is set to come to an end.

Bristol World reports that the defender is now ‘all but certain’ to depart Bristol City when his contract expires this summer. He’s been down the pecking order under Nigel Pearson and with his deal up, the door will be open for him to find a new club as a free agent.

Best for all…

London-born Moore didn’t hit the heights hoped of him when he signed back in 2017, but the defender has developed well out on loan and proven himself as a strong performer in League One this season. His defensive versatility has been of great value to Steve Cotterill at Shrewsbury Town this campaign, but he seems surplus to requirements back at his parent club.

A summer exit provides Moore with the chance to start afresh for good instead of waiting on the uncertainty of another loan.

It will be hoped the defender can nail down a place at his next permanent home and show just what he’s capable of, so it will be interesting to see just where he ends up.