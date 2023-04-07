Latest Watford news: Update on defender interest, star moves closer to summer exit + more

Watford’s hopes of making an immediate return to the Premier League have become more and more unlikely with every passing week.

Chris Wilder’s side have won just once in their last five games and have fallen to 11th in the table, six points behind the play-off spots. Whilst on pitch matters continue to struggle, off the pitch there’s been plenty to talk about.

With the transfer window fast approaching, Watford’s interest in Roma full-back Bryan Reynolds has stepped up, with it reported that the Hornets ‘started contacts’ in January. Reynolds is currently on loan at Belgian side KVC Westerlo where he’s forced his way back into the USMNT side during the last international break.

Watford are reportedly under pressure from Hull City and Swansea City in the race for his signature but will fancy their chances ahead of the two sides below them in the table.

In another potential incoming, Manchester City youngster Freddie Anderson has been linked with a move to Vicarage Road in the summer, with him set to leave the Citizens. The 16-year-old sees his contract in the North West expire in the summer and has attracted interest from Watford, Stoke City and Celtic.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

This time in possible outgoings, Ismaila Sarr’s path to a potential exit looks to be becoming clearer.

Fabrizio Romano revealed Sarr has a chance to leave Watford even if they’re promoted. Sarr continues to be a key man at Vicarage Road but after almost joining Aston Villa last summer, he could eventually leave in the summer.

Finally, Fortuna Dusseldorf’s sporting director Christian Weber insisted the German outfit haven’t decided whether they will trigger Kwadwo Baah’s option to buy. Baah joined the Bundesliga 2 side in the summer but has played just seven times in a poor loan spell.

The Hornets may have a decision to make over Baah’s future with it currently looking likely he’ll be back at Vicarage Road in the summer.

Watford host Huddersfield Town today, with kick-off at 3pm