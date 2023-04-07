Latest Millwall news: Contract talks underway with mainstay, Championship winger linked + more

Millwall have a play-off spot firmly in their control as the Lions hold a four-point advantage over the chasing pack.

Gary Rowett’s side are in 5th place but despite failing to win their last two games, Millwall remain in control of their destiny.

With it all going right so far on the pitch for Millwall, they have made developments off it to keep the side together.

It has been reported that the Lions have opened talks with centre-back Jake Cooper over a new contract. Cooper currently sees his contract expire at the end of the next season but the Lions have moved to secure his future now with the 28-year-old a near ever-present in the heart of Rowett’s defence.

More news in the centre-back department is that Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell suffered a broken eye socket in the goalless draw against West Brom. The extent of Cresswell’s injury is yet to be confirmed but Rowett admitted the next step may be surgery, potentially ending his season early if he can’t play with a protective mask on

Elsewhere, Millwall have reported interest in Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones. Jones is being targeted by a number of Premier League and Championship sides but the Lions will seemingly monitor the 23-year-old’s position over the summer after dropping down the pecking order at the Riverside.

Lastly, it has been reported that Millwall failed with a January move to sign Stoke City forward Jacob Brown.

Brown has been a regular starter under Alex Neil since the January window shut but given Millwall’s interest in Jones, it does give an idea into the area that Millwall may look towards strengthening in the summer.

Millwall host Luton Town today, with kick-off at 12:30pm.