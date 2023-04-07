Latest Middlesbrough news: Carrick in demand, Rangers forward on the radar + more

Middlesbrough were dealt a blow in their fight for an automatic promotion spot after suffering defeat at Huddersfield Town last time out.

The 4-2 loss saw Sheffield United open a six point gap with a game in hand to boast, meaning Boro now look more likely to face the lottery of the play-offs unless United’s form collapses before the season’s end.

With the season coming towards its conclusion, the rumour mill has started with Boro linked with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, who is set to become a free agent in the summer at the end of his contract. Burnley are also involved in his pursuit and could leave Boro fruitless in his chase if they fail to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Another story linking the two sides together is Leicester City’s search for a new manager after Brendan Rodgers was sacked.

It has been reported that Michael Carrick and Vincent Kompany are both admired at the King Power Stadium, where the Foxes remain managerless and in the relegation zone. With Boro aiming for promotion and very few games left of the season, any possible switch would likely be off the table, with what league Leicester will play in next season also still to be decided.

A more likely outgoing at the Riverside this summer looks to be Isaiah Jones who is reported to have been told he can leave in the summer with a host of Premier League and Championship clubs interested in signing him. Jones has fallen out of favour under Carrick, so it will be interesting to see if interest from elsewhere tempts them into a sale.

Finally, Boro could be set to launch a move for out-of-favour Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams.

Williams hasn’t played in the league this season under new boss Erik ten Hag and could reunite with Carrick, who coached him previously at Old Trafford. A move could be an original loan deal with an option to buy to aid Boro financially given he’s been completely frozen out at United.

Middlesbrough host Burnley today, with kick-off at 20:00.