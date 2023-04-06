West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Rotherham United: Midfielder to be assessed as Baggies remain without key players

West Brom travel to Rotherham United in the Championship tomorrow.

West Brom head to South Yorkshire tomorrow afternoon, for a Good Friday encounter with strugglers Rotherham United.

The Millers sit in 19th place of the table and two points above the drop zone, having won just one of their last five in the league.

West Brom meanwhile sit in 9th. They’re unbeaten in four but have drawn their last two, against Cardiff City and Millwall respectively – Carlos Corberan’s side are five points outside the play-offs.

West Brom team news

Alex Palmer is a doubt for this one and Okay Yokuslu will be assessed ahead of tomorrow’s game, after coming off in the last outing v Millwall, as per Birmingham World.

Elsewhere, Irish pair Dara O’Shea and Jayson Molumby could be out for the remainder of the season after picking up injuries during the international break.

The Baggies remain without Kean Bryan, Grady Diangana, Matt Phillips, and Karlan Grant.

Predicted XI

Griffiths (GK)

Townsend

Pieters

Ajayi

Furlong

Chalobah

Gardner-Hickman

Reach

Swift

Wallace

Dike

1 of 15 Yes No

Injuries are really hampering West Brom’s top-six hopes. Expect Corberan to not take any risks with Yokuslu as there are still a few games left this season, so Taylor Gardner-Hickman could partner Nathaniel Chalobah in front of the defence.

Elsewhere, Daryl Dike could come back into the XI after starting on the bench v Millwall – he’s scored six goals in 2023. West Brom also face QPR on Monday and so Corberan might make a lot of in-game changes tomorrow, to keep his players fresh.

The game kicks off at 1pm.