Vincent Kompany quizzed on European scouting mission amid Burnley’s links with 22-year-old

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany avoided naming specific players when quizzed on his Danish scouting trip but stressed the importance of watching potential targets live.

Burnley are among the sides said to be showing interest in Brondby IF goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, with Clarets boss Kompany recently spotted on a scouting missing in Denmark to watch the 22-year-old in person.

The young goalkeeper has emerged as the club’s no.1 ‘keeper this season, taking himself to 12 clean sheets in 91 outings for the Superligaen outfit.

Now, with Burnley preparing to face Middlesbrough, Kompany has been quizzed on his mission to Denmark.

As quoted by Lancs Live, Kompany eluded naming any specific players looked at on his trip but stressed the importance of taking the chance to watch players in the flesh when possible. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Wherever there’s football I might pop up. The difference with us is that we know we’re going to have to punch above our weight, so every decision we make is a crucial one.

“It feels only natural to go and watch as many players as we can, then discuss and reflect, especially given that the long weekend gave us that opportunity.

“In this case I was in Denmark, but tomorrow I might be somewhere else. It’s an important part of what we do, we do it as a group, and we try to imagine players who can help us.”

He later went on to say:

“You watch a player on iScout or InStat, or whatever software you’ve got, and sometimes you’ve got to imagine the level of the league, the level of the players around, you’ve got to look at things you can only see when you watch it live. It’s as much about gaining information, because for us we can’t afford to make too many mistakes. We go at it every way possible.”

One to watch?

With Kompany making no secrets about his trip to Denmark but not mentioning just who was on his radar, it will be interesting to see if the recent links with Hermansen develop into anything more serious ahead of the summer.

Or, it could be worth keeping an eye on potential additions from the Superligaen, with Kompany and Burnley largely recruiting from abroad over the course of this season.

The bid to return to the Premier League is the top priority though, and if Luton Town are defeated by Millwall this weekend, the Clarets can seal their promotion back to the top-flight with a win over Middlesbrough on Friday night.