‘Very winnable’ – Swansea City v Coventry City prediction: The72

Swansea City host Coventry City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Swansea City welcome Coventry City for an exciting Good Friday clash, with both teams going into this one in decent form.

Russell Martin’s Swans have won their last two after previously going six games without a win, with a 3-2 win at Cardiff City last time out leaving them in 15th place of the table ahead of this one.

The Sky Blues meanwhile saw a nine-game unbeaten run ended by Stoke City last time out. The Potters thumped Mark Robins’ side 4-0 but Coventry remain in 8th, and just four points outside the top-six.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I don’t think anyone expected Coventry to get humbled the way they did against Stoke City. It’s definitely brought the Sky Blues back down to earth but they remain in a very strong league position, and a game against Swansea is a very winnable one for them.

“The Swans though are finding form and probably getting their confidence back after a tough couple of months. Joel Piroe is looking very dangerous but Coventry have a hitman of their own in Viktor Gyokeres, so we could see a few goals in this one.

“But I’m fancying Swansea to take what would be a decent point for them.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 2-2 Coventry City

James Ray

“There’s no telling just what that derby day win over Cardiff City could’ve done for the Swans’ confidence, but they’re in for a tough test this weekend regardless of how they’re feeling coming into this one.

“The Swans haven’t been great at home though and Coventry are unbeaten in five on the road, so this is setting up to be an intriguing bout.

“This feels like it could go either way, but I’m going to go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Coventry City