Three 2022/23 transfer targets Watford could pursue this summer including Preston North End man

Watford face an uphill battle to reach the play-offs this season, with the Hornets floundering in mid table with just seven games to go.

Chris Wilder’s side need to hit form immediately if they’re to have any chance of finishing in the top six after defeat on the weekend against Luton Town, the Hornets are now 11th in the table – six points off the play-offs.

Although not impossible, it looks extremely unlikely Watford will return to the top flight, leaving a potentially hectic summer window to come.

Here we look at three transfer targets that Watford could move for in the summer…

Lucas Beraldo

Watford have been previously linked with a move for Brazilian centre back Beraldo, with a deal potentially costing between €8million and €10million according to a report in South America.

The 19-year-old defender has made his name at Brazil giants Sao Paulo and could be the next South American to join Watford, the defender could be a shrewd signing to nail down a place in the squad, just like fellow countrymen Richarlison and Gabriel Sara have done before.

Watford could yet have a bit of spending money in the summer if they sell both Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro.

Keinan Davis

Davis has been an important player at Vicarage Road this season, with the Aston Villa loanee playing 29 games so far this season, bagging twice in his last three games in a return to form.

Should the 25-year-old continue his run in front of goal, the Hornets could make his stay permanent. It’s reported that an obligation to buy clause which will be triggered if Watford achieve promotion was made part of the loan deal. However, with Watford unlikely to win promotion they could instead negotiate over a permanent deal anyway, with Davis a way down the pecking order at Villa.

Ben Whiteman

Wilder could make a smart signing by bringing in Preston North End man Ben Whiteman to replace Hamza Choudhury if the Leicester City man doesn’t sign permanently.

Watford were previously linked with a move for Whiteman in January but nothing came to fruition. The 26-year-old has been an ever present when available and could be the perfect fit in front of the Hornets’ back line.

Whiteman has enjoyed a solid season in the Championship, scoring three and assisting two in 31 outings.