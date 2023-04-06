Three 2022/23 transfer targets Norwich City could pursue this summer including Brighton man

Norwich City have so far struggled in their aim to make an immediate return to the Premier League, with the Canaries sat outside the play-offs.

David Wagner’s side are currently 7th in the table, four points outside of the play-off spots after picking up just two points from their last four games.

With promotion looking unlikely, Wagner will be eager to see a turnover in the squad as he looks to build the Canaries back towards Championship dominance next season.

Here are three 2022/23 targets that Norwich City could realistically pursue in the summer…

Jordan Williams

Norwich could continue their interest in Barnsley man Williams, especially with Max Aarons bound to gather interest again. The Canaries were reported to be interested in the 23-year-old alongside Sheffield United and Middlesbrough.

Williams has played 35 times this season for Barnsley as they look to return to the Championship. However, if the Tykes fail to go up, Williams could become available and would be the perfect Aarons replacement with former England U18 international holding down the right-back and right wing-back roles.

Deniz Undav

With Teemu Pukki leaving Carrow Road at the end of his contract in the summer, Norwich could swoop for Brighton & Hove Albion striker Deniz Undav after they were linked with a loan move in January.

Undav is yet to score in the league for Brighton so far and is behind teenager Evan Ferguson and veteran Danny Welbeck in the pecking order. Undav could explode in the Championship and Norwich could fancy their chances at a permanent move if the Seagulls get European football and bring a new talisman in.

Isaiah Jones

Middlesbrough winger Jones has reportedly been told he can leave the club in the summer with Premier League and Championship clubs interest in the 23-year-old.

Norwich are one of those sides linked and they could see Jones as another potential replacement for Aarons should he move on this summer. Jones has six goal involvements this season at Boro but all have come in the opening half of the campaign with the winger struggling for game time since.