‘They’re going to fall short here’ – Middlesbrough v Burnley prediction: The72

Middlesbrough host Burnley in the Championship on Friday.

Middlesbrough welcome the league leaders to the Riverside for a clash that could see Burnley finally confirm their return to the Premier League. Boro suffered a big setback in their bid for automatic promotion last weekend as they lost 4-2 to Huddersfield Town, whilst Sheffield United won to pull six points clear with a game in hand over 3rd place Boro.

Burnley on the other hand know they can be promoted if Luton Town lose at lunch time away at Millwall and they beat Boro in the late kick-off on Friday. The Clarets were held to a goalless draw by Sunderland last Friday and will want to get back in the goals.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“Boro have no room for error after they threw away three points at Huddersfield after they were leading at half time, their gap above has been opened up and Luton Town have climbed level on points with them.

“Michael Carrick’s side must win with Sheffield United playing bottom of the league Wigan Athletic at home and strong favourites to open up a nine point lead before Boro even kick a ball, all but ending automatic promotion hopes.

“Burnley too know what’s at stake and will want to get promotion confirmed at the earliest opportunity, potentially paving the way for a real end to end game at the Riverside. I think Burnley will bury Boro’s slim automatic promotion hopes.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-3 Burnley

James Ray

“Under Carrick, Middlesbrough have shown that when they lose, they’re capable of bouncing back quickly. That will be hard here though, with Burnley up next after their disappointing Huddersfield Town loss.

“I can see this being a competitive game though. Both sides should have spells where they’re on top and despite how commanding the Clarets have been this season, Boro could pull off a big win here.

“That said though, I do think they’re going to fall short here. I still think Burnley will have too much for them. I’m not sure if they’ll seal promotion tomorrow as I can see Luton Town getting something at Millwall, but this will put Kompany’s side within touching distance of the top-flight. Away win.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-2 Burnley