‘They’ll struggle here’ – Sunderland v Hull City prediction: The72

Sunderland host Hull City in the Championship tomorrow.

Hull City travel up the East Coast to face Sunderland for a Good Friday clash. The Black Cats have been in pretty dire form of late having won just one of their last eight, but they drew 0-0 away at Burnley last time out, becoming the first team to keep a clean sheet at Turf Moor in the Championship this season.

The Tigers meanwhile have won one of their last nine, but they’ve lost only three of those. They’ve drawn their last two against Reading and Rotherham United respectively and currently sit in 17th place of the table compared to Sunderland in 12th.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Both go into this one in pretty poor form. Sunderland though surprised a lot with their performance at Turf Moor, and back at the Stadium of Light, I think they’ll be confident of a win.

“Hull remain pretty hard to beat but they’re not putting enough points on the board. They were looking really good a couple of months back but injuries have taken over, and I think they’ll struggle here.

“There won’t be many goals in this one, but I’m going to back Sunderland to nick a win.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-0 Hull City

James Ray

“Both these sides look as though they’re coasting towards the end of the season, so this might not be the most eye-catching Championship clash heading into this weekend’s fixtures.

“Sunderland are winless in four at home but the Tigers haven’t been great on the road either. After a good performance against Burnley, the hosts should come into this with an element of confidence, but I don’t think they’ll have enough to take all three points.

“I’m going for a draw.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Hull City