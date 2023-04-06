Swansea City boss Russell Martin reveals why Coventry City’s Mark Robins ‘reached out’ to him earlier this season ahead of Good Friday clash

Swansea City host Coventry City in the Championship on Friday.

Swansea City welcome Coventry City to the Swansea.com Stadium tomorrow afternoon, for what should be an interesting clash in the Championship.

The Swans go into this one on the back of consecutive wins in the Championship, which ended a run of six games without picking up three points, with Russell Martin’s side now sitting in 15th place of the table.

The Sky Blues meanwhile are in 8th and looking to break into the play-off places before the end of the season – they lost 4-0 at home to Stoke City last time out, which ended a run of nine games unbeaten for Mark Robins’ men.

And speaking to the press ahead of tomorrow’s game, Martin has hailed Coventry City’s structure and also Robins, revealing that the 53-year-old former striker reached out to him during a tough spell earlier in the campaign.

Martin said:

“They have a real clear identity, real clear in their recruitment. We have so much respect for their coaching staff. Mark reached out to me this season when times were going tough and I really appreciate that.”

Rivalries aside…

The two share a Norwich City connection with Robins having played their during his earlier years and Martin for the bulk of his playing career, so that could be the reason behind their connection.

Tomorrow they’ll be sharing opposite dugouts and both managers will be gunning for a win, Coventry especially as they look to edge closer to the top-six and avenge that shock 4-0 defeat v Stoke City last time out.

It promises to be a close-fought and compeitive game at in Wales, and who might come out on top is really anyone’s guess.

The game kicks off at 3pm.