Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Hull City: New blow for full-back, youngster available again

Sunderland host Hull City in the Championship on Friday afternoon.

The Black Cats come into this one after an impressive point away at Turf Moor last week in a result which saw Tony Mowbray’s side become the first to keep the league leaders at bay in a home game this season.

Hull City sit 17th and haven’t won in their last four outings. The Tigers haven’t had a very good campaign and will be looking for any sort of consolation between now and the end of the season.

Sunderland team news

Daniel Ballard is expected to be out for a couple of weeks following a hamstring injury picked up on international duty. Elsewhere, Niall Huggins’ injury woes have gone from bad to worse with the Welshman injuring his hamstring midweek before a U21 outing just as he was returning from a prolonged period on the sidelines.

In brighter news, Alex Pritchard is back in full training and Dennis Cirkin will also be available for back to back games for the first time since January.

Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton and Aji Alese are joined by Jewison Bennette in the long list of players that have had their season ended early through injury in the north east.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Hume

O’Nien

Batth

Gooch

Neil

Michut

Clarke

Amad

Roberts

Gelhardt

Following a good performance after a relatively poor run of form, it is likely Mowbray will keep the foundation of the squad exactly the same.

One change which seems more likely would be Pierre Ekwah dropping out for Edouard Michut, with the former West Ham man making just his first start for Sunderland against Burnley last time out.

With Amad starting on the bench against Burnley it seems inevitable he will also return to the starting XI this evening. It is possible Joe Gelhardt drops out for the Manchester United loanee, but history would suggest Mowbray will leave Alex Pritchard on the bench instead.

The game kicks off at 17:30pm tomorrow evening and will be shown on Sky Sports.