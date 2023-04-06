Sheffield United team news and predicted XI to face Wigan: Trio ruled out but defender available

Sheffield United host Wigan Athletic in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

The Blades have regained their six-point advantage over Middlesbrough in their race for an automatic promotion spot this season. Paul Heckingbottom’s men have the chance to potentially extend that further this afternoon with league leaders Burnley facing promotion-rivals Boro tomorrow night.

Wigan Athletic haven’t had the return to second tier football they’d have been hoping for and despite a run of three games unbeaten now, it does seem likely League One football with return to the DW Stadium next season.

Sheffield United team news

Daniel Jebbison and Ben Osborn both missed the Blades’ win over Norwich City last time out. Jebbison won’t be ready for this one and Osborn is still recovering from an accident.

Enda Stevens will miss out with a hamstring injury, but Ciaran Clark will be available for selection.

Rhys Norrington-Davies is nearing a return to action, however Heckingbottom refused to speculate on whether fans would see Norrington-Davies back in action before the end of the campaign. Rhian Brewster was making good progress in his return, however a setback has ruled the striker out for the rest of the season.

Predicted XI

Foderingham (GK)

Robinson

Ahmedhodzic

Egan

Baldock

Berge

Doyle

Lowe

Ndiaye

McAtee

McBurnie

With the Blades keeping a clean sheet and picking up three points last time out it seems likely Heckingbottom will keep the same XI that started at Carrow Road.

Any potential players returning from injury will probably find themselves on the bench for this one and ready to make an impact if called upon.

This could be a crucial game in Sheffield United’s bid to return to top flight football and it kicks off at 3pm tomorrow afternoon.