Report shares injury update on QPR’s Tyler Roberts after Leeds United return

QPR host Preston North End in the Championship on Good Friday.

QPR welcome Preston North End to west London tomorrow afternoon. The R’s are in desperate need of a win with last weekend’s defeat v Wigan Athletic leaving them just three points above the drop zone with seven games left to play.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side have now lost eight of their last nine in the league and are in very real danger of relegation into League One, especially so with the likes of Huddersfield Town putting points on the board.

But the R’s were boosted by the returns of several key players last time out, in the likes of Chris Willock and Ilias Chair, and Ainsworth could welcome some more back for the final run-in with West London Sport revealing that both Tyler Roberts and Jake Clarke-Salter are back in light training.

Both players have endured injury-riddled seasons and both are currently sidelined with calf injuries – Roberts previously returned to parent club Leeds United to step up his recovery, and West London Sport say that the Welshman ‘might play before the end of the campaign’ having returned to QPR.

Whether or not Clarke-Salter features before the end of the season remains to be seen.

A boost for QPR…

QPR need any help they can get right now. It doesn’t seem like Roberts will have a huge part to play in the remainder of this season, but if he can play any part at all then it’ll be a boost for QPR.

They’re really in a dire position right now and tomorrow’s game is another cup final for Ainsworth and his players. Another defeat could pull them even closer to the bottom three, and there’s some really tough games coming up for the Londoners.