QPR team news and predicted XI to face Preston: Duo to be assessed, defender cleared to feature

QPR host Preston North End in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

QPR welcome Preston North End for what is another huge game for Gareth Ainsworth’s struggling side. The R’s have now lost eight of their last nine in the league and find themselves just three points above the drop zone after last weekend’s defeat at Wigan Athletic.

Preston meanwhile are in 10th. They’re looking like dark horses in the race for top-six after winning three of their last four and losing just one of their last nine in the Championship.

QPR team news

As per West London Sport, Ethan Laird is okay to feature tomorrow after coming off in the game v Wigan, but fellow right-back Osman Kakay remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Elsewhere, Tim Iroegbunam and Sinclair Armstrong will be assessed ahead of tomorrow’s game.

QPR remain without Tyler Roberts and Jake Clarke-Salter, though the pair

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Paal

Balogun

Dickie

Laird

Johansen

Field

Lowe

Chair

Willock

Dykes

Something has to change for QPR. Injuries have really had an impact on the side and those that are fit look to be in need of a rest.

But Ainsworth has the majority of the side that was performing very well at the start of te season and with the back-five system not working out at Wigan, we could see the QPR boss revert to a 4-2-3-1 set-up, with Rob Dickie partnering Leon Balogun in defence.

The game kicks off at 3pm tomorrow afternoon and QPR desperately need a win.