QPR boss ‘disappointed’ at boos for on loan Manchester United man Ethan Laird during last outing

QPR host Preston North End in the Championship tomorrow.

The R’s have another crucial Championship match as they battle for survival. Gareth Ainsworth has so far lost five of his six games in charge with the last being a 1-0 defeat away at bottom club Wigan Athletic, which saw a lot of fan frustration boil over.

After the game, Leon Balogun was involved in a heated argument with fans, and there were boos heard for on loan Manchester United man Ethan Laird as he came off on 77 minutes, who made his return to the side after several weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Speaking to West London Sport ahead of tomorrow’s game, Ainsworth confirmed that the 21-year-old full-back is okay to feature, before addressing the fan boos at Wigan.

He said:

“Even though there was frustrations from some fans – without knowing the full story or the full facts – I was disappointed that there were a few boos when he [Laird] came off.

“I hope they were not aimed at Ethan. He gave everything and that’s all you want from your players. The boy couldn’t run any more because it was his first game after a few months out. I am in awe of him for doing that.

“There were some negative feelings when he came off but I can’t understand that, and he’s back in training and fine.”

Laird has featured 27 times in the Championship this season, scoring once and assisting twice for QPR who currently sit in 18th place of the table, and only three points above the drop zone.

A tough season…

Laird was one of QPR’s better performers earlier in the season. He’s since had his struggles with injury and he came into the squad last time out at what was a very difficult time, and in a very difficult game.

QPR fans are understandably frustrated with how this season has panned out and that defeat v Wigan perhaps summed up a lot of their feelings; that the players aren’t performing as passionately as they might have been earlier in the season.

For Laird, this season will still have given him some great experience, and he’ll return to Old Trafford in the summer a much better player.