Portsmouth team news and predicted XI to face MK Dons: Striker back in contention, doubt surrounds winger

Portsmouth face MK Dons in League One on Friday afternoon.

Portsmouth come into their Good Friday clash with MK Dons looking to make it five games unbeaten in League One.

John Mousinho’s side have won four of their last three games, lifting them to within three points of the top-six with seven games left. They’re still in 9th place, but the faltering form of Bolton Wanderers, Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers could present Pompey with a chance to sneak into the play-off spots.

As for MK Dons, they’ve collected a vital 10 points from the last 12 up for grabs, lifting them five points clear of the drop. Mark Jackson’s side are 19th with seven games remaining and they’re still firmly in the fight for survival despite their recent form.

Portsmouth team news

In an update provided ahead of the game, it emerged that winger Reeco Hackett is a doubt for Friday’s trip to Stadium MK. The 25-year-old had started the three games before the Forest Green clash, which he sat out with a knee problem.

Clark Robertson came off against Duncan Ferguson’s side, but he will be available as that was just down to cramp.

Long-term absentees Ronan Curtis, Zak Swanson and Jayden Reid all remain sidelined, but striker Joe Pigott is available again after serving his suspension.

Predicted XI

Macey (GK)

Rafferty

Raggett

Robertson

Ogilvie

Pack

Morrell

Lowery

Dale

Bishop

Jacobs

With Robertson fit, he may well partner Sean Raggett at the heart of defence once again. In midfield, Mousinho has options with Louis Thompson and Ryan Tunnicliffe but Marlon Pack could come into the starting XI after making his comeback against Forest Green.

The attack could be unchanged, but the returning Pigott and Dane Scarlett are among the options.

Tomorrow’s clash kicks off at Stadium MK at 15:00.