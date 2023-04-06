Paul Heckingbottom opens up on Manchester United starlet’s ongoing Sheffield United trial

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has insisted a decision over a potential move for Zach Giggs will be down to academy manager Del Geary.

Sheffield United’s youth ranks has produced some top talents over the years and there are a host of youngsters that will be hopeful of making senior breakthroughs with the Blades in the years to come.

The likes of Daniel Jebbison, Ollie Arblaster and Andre Brooks have all been in and around Heckingbottom’s thoughts this season and fans will have a keen eye on the academy ranks to see who could be the next to break through at Bramall Lane.

The summer presents the Blades with a good chance to bring some new talents into their academy too, with it recently emerging that the club are casting their eyes over Manchester United youngster Zach Giggs.

Welsh starlet Giggs is expected to leave the Red Devils in the summer and now, Heckingbottom has shed some light on his situation. As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Sheffield United boss confirmed academy boss Geary will make the final decision, though their ongoing transfer embargo means he can’t be signed to a pro deal. He said:

“There’s nothing I can say on it, but I know he’s in. It would be Del making a decision on that.”

He later went on to say:

“I don’t know Zach’s situation [with Manchester United]. I am not privy to it at all but we can’t sign players. We have had lads in who we want to sign but we can’t sign them and we have lost some and they have gone elsewhere or they are on trial elsewhere now. If we get it lifted we can start recruiting again. It’s still the same in the academy if you are a pro. If someone is coming in as a pro we can’t sign them, it all depends on the type of contract.”

1 of 20 What is the name of Sunderland's home ground? Roker Park Stadium of Light Arena of Light The Den

Time will tell…

Not only will it be down to Giggs to impress those at Sheffield United, but it will be down to the club to work out a deal that fits in with their transfer embargo if they want to recruit the Manchester United talent when his contract comes to a close.

His situation may well pique the interests of rival clubs, leaving the Blades in a tough position if they can’t tie Giggs down to a pro deal if they wish.

For now though, the youngster’s full focus will be on impressing any Bramall Lane as he prepares for the next chapter in his career ahead of an impending move away from Old Trafford.