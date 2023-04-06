‘Out of my hands’ – Russell Martin makes revelation over Swansea City contract situation

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has said he is yet to be offered a new contract by the club hierarchy.

Swansea City brought Martin in back in the summer of 2021, bringing him up to the Championship after Steve Cooper’s departure following an impressive spell in League One with MK Dons.

His time with the Swans has been a turbulent one. The Scot has drawn high praise for the philosophy he has instilled on and off the pitch but at tough times this season, there has been pressure on his shoulders from supporters.

Back-to-back wins including a late victory over arch rivals Cardiff City means things have turned around somewhat recently, but uncertainty still surrounds his long-term future with his deal up next summer.

Now, speaking on the matter with Wales Online, Martin confirmed he is yet to be offered extended terms. He said

“I continue to talk to some of the ownership group on a regular basis as I always have done. We’ve had chats around it but I haven’t been offered a new contract.

“We have a year left. We’re really happy here. We’d like nothing more than to stay here and see through loads of the work we feel we’ve been doing. Moments like Saturday [against Cardiff City] only help strengthen that when you see the people around us how strongly they feel about it.

“But, again, it’s out of my hands. Hopefully we can just win more games and we’ll see what happens.

“Either way, in terms of recruitment and planning, as you found with the manager prior to me, going into the last year of a contract and playing in the way we do, and this is not a plea for a new contract, but it’s really difficult to get people to sign up to a long-term project when your manager only has one year left on his contract.

“For everyone, it’s probably best resolved one way or another. But I’m quite relaxed about that, we’ll just have to wait and see.”

1 of 20 What is the name of Sunderland's home ground? Roker Park Stadium of Light Arena of Light The Den

A waiting game…

As touched on before, there have been some really tough moments for Martin this season, so it remains to be seen just how the club hierarchy see his long-term future at the club heading into the summer.

Having some clarity on the matter would be helpful in terms of transfers and to provide some security for the current crop of players. For now though. Martin and co’s full focus needs to be on preparing for next season and ending the ongoing campaign as strongly as possible.

Martin has shown his talents in the dugout and is still regarded as one of the Championship’s brightest young coaches, so if uncertainty persists over his future, it wouldn’t be a surprise if his situation started to draw interest from elsewhere.