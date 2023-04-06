‘Ones to watch next season’ – Bristol Rovers v Charlton Athletic prediction: The72

Bristol Rovers host Charlton Athletic in League One on Friday.

Charlton Athletic travel to the Memorial Stadium to face a Bristol Rovers side coming off the back of two consecutive defeats.

The Gas find themselves in 15th place, 10 points clear of the relegation zone. Joey Barton’s side had managed to patch together a three-game unbeaten streak against Oxford United, Barnsley and Forest Green but consecutive 2-0 defeats to Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth have seen their form falter.

As for Charlton Athletic, they made it five games undefeated in impressive fashion last time out, thrashing Shrewsbury Town at home. Dean Holden’s side ran out 6-0 winners on the day, with youngsters Miles Leaburn and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi-Sakyi among those starring.

The Addicks sit 12th in the league as a result and will be keen to earn a top-half finish.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Charlton were absolutely brilliant against a tough side in Shrewsbury Town last weekend and in their current form, they should head to Bristol Rovers hopeful of another three points.

“Barton’s side haven’t won at home in their last six and they’ve only managed one goal in that run too. They look to be coasting towards the end of the season in pretty ugly fashion, though it will be hoped they can turn around their form sooner rather than later.

“I don’t see them having any luck here though. Charlton are looking like they could be ones to watch next season and they should claim another win here.”

Score prediction: Bristol Rovers 0-2 Charlton Athletic

Luke Phelps

“Bristol Rovers have dropped off in recent weeks. I thought they were getting back to their best after some positive results in March but they’re on a losing streak again, and they face a very tough Charlton side tomorrow.

“The Addicks are in fine form and coming into this one on the back of a resounding win over Shrewsbury. I don’t think they’ll put as many past Bristol Rovers tomorrow, but I think they’ll definitely have a lot more momentum going into this one.

“I’ll say Addicks win.”

Score prediction: Bristol Rovers 1-2 Charlton Athletic