Norwich City team news and predicted XI to face Blackburn Rovers: Midfielder out for up to three weeks

Norwich City head up north to Ewood Park for a Good Friday clash against top-six rivals Blackburn Rovers.

The Canaries go into this one on the back of a 1-0 defeat at home to Sheffield United last time out, with David Wagner’s side now winless in their last four.

They sit in 7th place of the table compared to Blackburn Rovers in 6th – Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side lost away at Birmingham City in their last outing.

Norwich City team news

Wagner revealed that Isaac Hayden and Sam Byram returned to training this week, but both remain sidelined for this weekend.

Elsewhere, Onel Hernandez is a ‘big doubt’ for this weekend, as per Wagner, whilst Marcelino Nunez ‘will miss the next two to three weeks’ with an ankle injury.

Jonathan Rowe remains out.

Predicted XI

Gunn (GK)

Giannoulis

Gibson

Hanley

Aaron

Gabriel Sara

McLean

Marquinhos

Idah

Sargent

Pukki

Norwich didn’t disgrace themselves v Sheffield United. They had more possession and more shots on goal and so we could see an unchanged line up for this one.

Wagner doesn’t have too many options outside the starting XI that he can rotate and bring into the side to freshen things up, so he’ll be eager to get to the summer transfer window so he can put his own stamp on the side.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.