Millwall team news and predicted XI to face Luton Town: Centre-back set to miss out, question marks over trio

Millwall host Luton Town in the Championship on Good Friday.

Millwall and Luton Town face off tomorrow afternoon in a huge game in the Championship play-off fight.

The Lions sit in 5th place but will be keen to get back on track after being held to a 0-0 draw by West Brom last weekend and losing to Huddersfield Town prior to the break. Gary Rowett and co are still in a strong position in the top-six battle, but more dropped points here could see them lose ground to Blackburn Rovers and the chasing pack.

As for Luton Town, their marvellous form has them eight points ahead of Millwall in 4th. Rob Edwards has cemented himself as a manager of the season contender and the Hatters look to be on course for another well-deserved top-six finish.

Millwall team news

The main concern for Millwall is the injury picked up by loan star Charlie Cresswell in the latter stages of their draw with West Brom. A collision has seen him suffered a fractured eye socket, and if he isn’t allowed to play with a protective mask on, it could be his season over.

Rowett has said it remains to be seen how his situation pans out, but he is set to miss the Luton Town clash.

Elsewhere, Billy Mitchell and Mason Bennett have been back in action for the club’s U21s, as has Tyler Burey. It awaits to be seen if they’re ready to go for tomorrow’s game though, with Rowett and co set to be cautious with their returns.

Predicted XI

Long (GK)

McNamara

Hutchinson

Cooper

Wallace

Saville

Leonard

Honeyman

Flemming

Voglsammer

Bradshaw

With Cresswell almost a certain absentee, Shaun Hutchinson should be confident of taking his place in the starting XI alongside long-serving skipper Jake Cooper.

There is room for rotation elsewhere and Andreas Voglsammer could come into the team, while the likes of Oli Burke could also come in to freshen up the attacking options.

The tie kicks off at 15:00pm tomorrow.