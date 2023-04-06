Ipswich Town could be handed big boost with star man back in training ahead of Wycombe clash

Ipswich Town star Leif Davis has trained today and could be in contention to play against Wycombe Wanderers, Kieran McKenna has said.

Ipswich Town man Davis has been a standout performer for McKenna’s side this season. Since making the eye-catching move to Portman Road from Leeds United last summer, the 23-year-old has been a mainstay on the left-hand side, netting two goals and providing 10 assists in 38 games.

However, Davis was absent from the Tractor Boys’ 2-0 win over Derby County last time out, marking the first league game he has missed since January 2nd. A hamstring issue forced him out of the game, but it has emerged that he could be back in action at Portman Road tomorrow.

As quoted by the club’s official website, McKenna confirmed that Davis has trained today (Friday) and will be available for selection if he can come though. On Davis, McKenna said:

“Leif has missed a bit of time but trained for the first time today which is good.

“If he comes through the next 24 hours he’ll be available for the squad. We need to make a decision on what is right for him and the game, though, and consider that we have two games in quick succession.”

Elsewhere, it was confirmed that Lee Evans and George Edmundson were the only ones to miss Friday’s training.

1 of 20 What is the name of Sunderland's home ground? Roker Park Stadium of Light Arena of Light The Den

Fingers crossed…

It remains to be seen whether or not Davis is deemed fit to feature, but having him available would be a big boost. He’s been one of the club’s standout players this season and his presence will be key in these vital matches.

Greg Leigh has shown he is a capable deputy on the left-hand side, so he should be the preferred option if there’s any element of risk regarding Davis’ availability as losing him for a longer spell would only come as a bigger blow.

Fans will be eager to see if Davis is back in the side, but his involvement in Friday’s training certainly makes for encouraging reading.