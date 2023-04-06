‘In for a very long afternoon’ – Stoke City v Bristol City prediction: The72

Stoke City host Bristol City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Stoke City welcome Bristol City to the bet365 Stadium tomorrow, in another interesting Good Friday match in the second tier.

There’s some huge games at the top and bottom of the table tomorrow but this one should be a close-fought one in the middle of the pack, with the Potters going into this one in fine form.

They thumped Coventry City 4-0 last time out, going five games unbeaten and moving up into 13th place of the table. Bristol City sit in 14th but have only won one of their last six in the league.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This season isn’t even over yet and already I think Stoke City are dark horses in the 2023/24 promotion picture. They’re looking so good right now and that win over Coventry is an indication of how much progression they’ve made in the last few weeks.

“Bristol City won’t be looking forward to this one and I think they’ll be in for a very long afternoon, especially with the likes of Alex Scott sidelined. I’ll say Stoke City win.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 2-0 Bristol City

James Ray

“Stoke City’s upturn in recent months is one that many thought might come sooner in Alex Neil’s tenure. That hasn’t been the case, but their recent form is really encouraging looking forward to next season.

“Bristol City have had bright spells of their own over the course of the campaign but they’re not going through one at the moment. For that reason, they could be in for a tough one on Friday.

“I can see the Robins getting on the scoresheet, but the Potters will have too much for them I feel. Home win.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 3-1 Bristol City