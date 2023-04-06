Hull City declare interest in Serie A man but face competition from Swansea City and Watford

Hull City have ‘officially expressed their interest’ in signing Roma’s Bryan Reynolds ahead of the summer transfer window, with Swansea City and Watford having been previously linked with the USMNT full-back.

Reynolds, 21, joined Roma from MLS side FC Dallas in 2020. He’s so far featured six times in Serie A but has spent the last year-and-a-half out on loan, with Belgian sides Kortrijk and now Westerlo, where he’s spent the entirety of this season so far.

He’s racked up 25 appearances in the Belgian top flight so far this season, scoring once and assisting twice. He was linked alongside Hull City way back in 2021 and with Swansea City and Watford earlier in the campaign, but emerging reports in Italy (via Sport Witness) have revealed that the Tigers have official declared their interest in Reynolds ahead of the summer, and that they’re ‘willing to consider a permanent transfer’.

The same report also says that Hull’s Championship rivals Swansea and Watford ‘started contacts’ over a potential move for Reynolds back in January – Westerlo currently have an option to buy the Roma man for €7million.

In-demand…

Reynolds certainly seems to have suitors ahead of the summer and after spending a fair bit of time out on loan, and with interest from England, his head may well be turning.

And Hull City and Swansea in particular could do with a right-back in the summer. The Tigers have relied on Cyrus Christie this season who’s impressed, but who’s also had one or two injuries, and Swansea have been in the market for a right-back for the last few transfer windows now.

Watford are pretty well-stocked in that area but they could have an upper hand in this one as they might have money to spend in the summer if they sell both Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro, so it really is a tough one to call, but one to certainly keep an eye on.