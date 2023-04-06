Huddersfield Town injury latest: Midfielder out for the season, Martyn Waghorn update

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock has given updates on Duane Holmes and Martyn Waghorn ahead of their trip to Watford tomorrow afternoon.

Huddersfield Town have won twice in a row under Warnock’s guidance, with impressive victories over play-off hopefuls Millwall and Middlesbrough either side of the international break. They now face another tough test with an away trip to Watford on Good Friday.

The Terriers have struggled for consistency across the campaign and this could be in part due to injuries. Whilst they do have a lot of their first-team squad fit and available there are still players sidelined which could and perhaps would help their cause.

Speaking to the press in midweek, Warnock gave updates on Holmes and Waghorn.

“Duane Holmes is out for the season now unfortunately. He’s seeing a specialist today,” he revealed.

“He blocked a shot and he has ligament damage, ankle damage and I think he’s got a little chip as well. It’s a shame as he’s worked so hard to get fit again since I’ve been here.”

“It’s just a bit too soon for Martyn Waghorn,” he continued.

“We thought he might be ready for Boro but he just felt something as he was finishing training so it’s not one to rush him. We want to make sure he’s right for the last four or five games.”

Anthony Knockaert remains a doubt, whilst Tino Anjorin, Yuta Nakayama, Lee Nicholls, and Ollie Turton are all long-term absentees.

A blow for Huddersfield Town…

The Terriers will feel as though they may need their best players and strongest squad from week-to-week if they are to compete and remain in the division, and so not being able to call upon Holmes and Waghorn comes as a blow for Warnock’s side.

But given their recent performances without them, they may also now have the belief that they can get by without the duo, along with the aforementioned long-term absentees between now and the end of the campaign.

Two wins on the spin is impressive going for a team struggling at the bottom end of the table, and they will be hoping they have enough to get another three points on the board at Watford and edge closer to safety.