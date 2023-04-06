‘In the thick of it’ – Ipswich Town v Wycombe Wanderers prediction: The72

Ipswich Town host Wycombe Wanderers in League One on Friday.

Ipswich Town come into tomorrow afternoon’s clash in imperious form. Kieran McKenna’s side have won seven consecutive games in League One and haven’t conceded in eight, bringing themselves right into the fight for automatic promotion amid Sheffield Wednesday’s faltering form.

As it stands, the Tractor Boys remain in 3rd, but they’re now two points behind Plymouth Argyle and Wednesday with a game in hand on the latter.

Wycombe Wanderers meanwhile have been unable to pounce amid the struggles of Derby County and Bolton Wanderers. The Chairboys have won only two of their last seven in an inconsistent start to life back at Adams Park for Matt Bloomfield.

They’re still right in the fight for the top-six though, sitting two points behind 6th placed Peterborough United.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Just when it looked like the automatic promotion fight might peter out, League One has thrown up fresh surprises. Ipswich Town’s resurgence has seen them play some fantastic football, bringing themselves back into contention for the title, let alone the top-two.

“It’s hard to go against McKenna’s side when they’re playing so well and with Wycombe still struggling with teething problems under new boss Bloomfield, I can see the hosts maintaining their impressive form here.

“Ipswich are firing on all cylinders and they’re going to take some stopping now. I’ll go for another win for the Tractor Boys.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 2-0 Wycombe Wanderers

Luke Phelps

“Ipswich are right back in the thick of it now. They’ve remained calm despite a little wobble earlier in the season and I’m really starting to think they’ll move into the top two before the season’s over.

“But there’s still a long way to go and some tough games for them – including this one. Wycombe remain in the mix for the play-offs despite a tough start to life under Matt Bloomfield, and they certainly won’t make things for easy for Ipswich tomorrow.

“In front of another packed out Portman Road crowd though, I can’t go against Ipswich.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers