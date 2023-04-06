Ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Luton Town and Chelsea man forced into retirement at 26

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Luton Town and Chelsea attacking midfielder Izzy Brown has announced his retirement from professional football.

Brown was a regular on loan in the EFL, picking up game time in the Championship away from parent club Chelsea.

The former England youth international was among the Stamford Bridge talents tipped for a bright future in the game but his development was plagued by injuries, ultimately leaving him as a free agent since his departure from Preston North End last summer.

Now, after almost a season out of the game, Brown has penned a message on Twitter confirming his retirement. He moved to thank the supporters of his former clubs, reflecting on some of the peaks of his career too.

He calls it a day on his playing career aged just 26 following two operations on his Achilles tendon, resulting in this extending spell out of the game.

1 of 20 What is the name of Sunderland's home ground? Roker Park Stadium of Light Arena of Light The Den

Memorable EFL moments…

Peterborough-born Brown came through West Brom but it was on the books at Chelsea where he spent most of his career.

His first EFL stint came with Rotherham United, managing three goals and five assists in 20 outings before linking up with Huddersfield Town the following season. Brown’s second spell in Yorkshire was hugely fruitful, netting five times as they earned a remarkable promotion to the Premier League in 2017.

The next EFL stint was an injury-hit one with Leeds United before linking up with Luton Town for the 2019/20 season. Again, Brown has hindered by injury but he proved an impressive creative force for the Hatters, managing a goal an eight assists in his 28 outings.

Brown’s last loan came with Sheffield Wednesday in the 2020/21 season, featuring 21 times for the Owls. He linked up with Preston North End permanently after his Chelsea release in 2021 but injuries meant he never played for the club.

From his debut as a 16-year-old for West Brom to winning the play-off final with Huddersfield Town, Brown will have fond memories to look back on despite his shortened career.