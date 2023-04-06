‘Could be absolutely massive’ – Grimsby Town v Hartlepool United prediction: The72

Grimsby Town host Hartlepool United in League Two on Friday.

Grimsby Town welcome relegation battlers Hartlepool United to Blundell Park as they look to return to winning ways.

The Mariners are currently 15th in the table with a 13-point cushion above the relegation zone, but Paul Hurst’s side are winless in their last four and will want to build momentum to aim for a top half of the table finish.

Hartlepool United on the other hand are desperate for results as they sit in 23rd place, two points off Crawley Town and safety. John Askey’s side picked up an impressive three points last time out against Swindon Town, with an 88th minute equaliser from Connor Jennings followed by an Oliver Finney winner 94th minute, handing them earn a huge three points.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“Grimsby have dropped points in all of their last three games having been in winning positions earlier in the games and will know they’ll have to be focused throughout to not drop more points here.

“John Askey’s team will be out to carry on their momentum from the win last weekend and pile the pressure on the teams above. After taking points of promotion hopefuls Bradford City, Northampton Town and Leyton Orient in recent weeks, they have a real opportunity to kick on from the Swindon win and I think they will earn another huge three points.”

Score prediction: Grimsby Town 1-2 Hartlepool United

James Ray

“Hartlepool have been picking up the points since Askey’s appointment, keeping them in with a shout of staving off relegation. In fact, they’re yet to lose under the new boss, and that win over Swindon Town last time out could be absolutely massive.

“Prior to their defeat to Bradford City, Grimsby were on a bit of a drawing run of their own, so I wouldn’t be surprised if this one ends level too.

“I’m going to go for a draw, but I also wouldn’t be surprised if Hartlepool were able to snatch another big win.”

Score prediction: Grimsby Town 1-1 Hartlepool United