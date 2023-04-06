Charlton Athletic team news and predicted XI to face Bristol Rovers: Mainstay to be assessed ahead of clash

Charlton Athletic face Bristol Rovers in League One tomorrow afternoon.

Charlton Athletic travel to the Memorial Stadium to face Bristol Rovers on Good Friday looking to continue their strong run of form. The Addicks produced a fantastic display to defeat Shrewsbury Town 6-0 last time out, stretching their unbeaten run to five games.

Dean Holden’s side now sit in 12th place with seven games left in the League One season.

As for Bristol Rovers, they’ve suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers. As a result, they’re sitting in 15th place, 10 points away from the relegation zone.

Charlton Athletic team news

Ahead of the game, Holden provided an update on the injury situation at The Valley.

Todd Kane has been sidelined for much of his time at the club but after playing an hour for the U21s earlier this week, he’s on the road to recovery from a hamstring injury. Lucas Ness, Corey Blackett-Taylor and Chuks Aneke remain out, while Sean Clare will be assessed after coming off against Shrewsbury.

1 of 20 What is the name of Sunderland's home ground? Roker Park Stadium of Light Arena of Light The Den

Predicted XI

Maynard-Brewer (GK)

Thomas

Inniss

Hector

Sessegnon

Dobson

Fraser

Morgan

Rak-Sakyi

Leaburn

Campbell

With Clare questionable, it could be wise for him to be rested even if he is fit. He’d played a lot of football before his Shrewsbury Town withdrawal, so Steven Sessegnon could come in at left-back while Terell Thomas moves over to the right.

Elsewhere, after such an electric attacking display last weekend, Holden could persist with the same midfield and frontline. Macauley Bonne may be hopeful of coming into the side, but he’d do well to dislodge any of the front three, especially Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Miles Leaburn.

The tie kicks off at 15:00 tomorrow afternoon.