Bristol City team news and predicted XI to face Stoke City: Key man likely to miss out

Bristol City head to Stoke City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Stoke City sit 13th in the table after a run of five league games unbeaten. Alex Neil finally seems to have found his groove with his Potters squad and the Scotsman is seemingly leading his side in the right direction.

Bristol City at one point did look capable of mounting a late play-off push, however an inconsistent run of form has left them fighting for a mid-table finish this season. They sit in 14th as things stand – just one place and three points behind their opponents on Friday.

Bristol City team news

Young talent Alex Scott suffered a minor knee ligament injury whilst on international duty with England U20s. Nigel Pearson was unable to put a timeframe on his return, but he missed their 1-1 draw to Reading making it unlikely he starts here.

Pearson claimed Kal Naismith was making ‘good progress’ last week and despite training he wasn’t in the squad last time out. It seems likely he returns to the matchday squad against Stoke City this afternoon.

Ayman Benarous and Rob Atkinson remain out with longer-term injuries.

Predicted XI

O’Leary (GK)

Tanner

Vyner

Pring

Dasilva

James

Taylor-Clarke

Weimann

Conway

Mehmeti

Wells

With Tommy Conway returning to the starting XI with a goal last time out, it seems likely that Pearson will stick with him in this one.

Elsewhere, the Bristol City boss doesn’t have much reason to change anything from the point at Reading, but he will in need of a stronger performance if his side want to tale anything away from an in form Stoke City side.

The game kicks off at 3pm tomorrow afternoon.