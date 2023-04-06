Blackburn Rovers team news and predicted XI to face Norwich City: Star man could start, defender still unavailable

Blackburn Rovers host Norwich City in the Championship on Friday.

Blackburn Rovers come into their clash with Norwich City looking to get back on track after a slight stutter in form.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have lost two of their last three and fell to a disappointing defeat at the hands of Birmingham City last time out. They’re still 6th in the Championship though and have a great chance to put some distance between themselves and the chasing pack here.

Norwich City are in 7th just behind Rovers but four points separate the two. The Canaries are winless in four, losing two and drawing two in that run.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Star forward Ben Brereton Diaz was only fit enough to appear off the bench last time out but Tomasson confirmed pre-game that the Chilean is totally fit, making him a strong contender for a starting spot.

Attacking midfielder Bradley Dack is a doubt though, with Tomasson admitting after the Birmingham City defeat that he likely would have been left at home if more options were available.

John Buckley remains out for the rest of the season, while Daniel Ayala is facing another three weeks before coming back into contention.

Predicted XI

Pears (GK)

Rankin-Costello

Carter

Hyam

Pickering

Travis

Morton

Dolan

Szmodics

Brereton Diaz

Gallagher

Aynsley Pears has had the upper hand in the fight to start in goal, so he could be picked ahead of Thomas Kaminski again.

The one obvious change will be Brereton Diaz’s return to the side, so he could come in for Ryan Hedges. Sorba Thomas will also be hopeful of a return to the side, but Tyrhys Dolan may well be favoured on the right if Sammie Szmodics continues in attacking midfield.

Tomorrow’s clash kicks off at Ewood Park at 15:00.