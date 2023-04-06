Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face Reading

Birmingham City travel to Reading in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Birmingham City head to the Select Car Leading Stadium tomorrow, to face a Reading side who’ve recently been dealt a six-point deduction, thrusting them right into a relegation battle.

Blues though are up in 16th and nine points above the drop zone after winning three of their last four.

They beat Blackburn Rovers in their last outing and QPR before that – John Eustace’s side have kept three clean sheets in their last four.

Birmingham City team news

Eustace revealed ahead of this game that Troy Deeney and Dion Sanderson are set to rejoin first-team training in the coming days.

Gary Gardner remains sidelined with a groin injury.

Predicted XI

Ruddy (GK)

Trusty

Long

Roberts

Colin

Bielik

Chang

Khadra

Hall

Chong

Jutkiewicz

Blues’ win over Blackburn was one of their most impressive of the season so far, and if there’s no new injury concerns for Eustace then expect an unchanged XI.

Birmingham City host Stoke City on Monday though, so there may be some rotational changes – names like Scott Hogan, Jordan James, and Hannibal Mejbri have been starting on the bench of late and could be utilised over the Easter weekend.

Tomorrows game kicks off at 3pm.