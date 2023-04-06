‘Another shock win’ – Watford v Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

Watford host Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Friday.

Watford welcome Huddersfield Town to Vicarage Road in a clash that both sides will see as a good opportunity to pick up three points. The Hornets are struggling in 11th place in the league with the appointment of Chris Wilder not kicking them into gear, leaving them six points behind the play-off places.

As for Huddersfield Town, they have given themselves a real chance of survival after they shocked Middlesbrough at the weekend to win 4-2, meaning only goal difference keeps them inside the relegation zone in 22nd place.

The Terriers now have back to back wins and have lost just once in their last five games.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“This is a monumental game that Watford must win to stand any chance of breaking into the play-offs. The Hornets have just one win in their last six games and couldn’t be further off the pace if they tried.

“Whereas Neil Warnock’s side enter this game with their confidence soaring after beating 3rd place Boro and 5th place Millwall in their last two games, with an out of form Watford side looking a straight forward task compared to their previous outings.

“Watford must win but I expect them to come up short again with Huddersfield on the crest of a wave right now, if the Hornets aren’t at it, they could very easily be beaten.”

Score prediction: Watford 1-1 Huddersfield Town

James Ray

“Watford and Huddersfield Town are in contrasting positions and it seems their mentality is pretty contrasting too. The Hornets look unconvincing while the Terriers are right up for the fight, as proven by their recent wins over tough sides in Middlesbrough and Millwall.

“If Wilder’s side are poor again here, I think they’ll be made to pay for it. I really can see Huddersfield claiming another big win here, marking another dismal day at the office.

“Watford have what it takes to overcome the Terriers, but I have no faith that they’ll show it. I’m backing Warnock’s side to pull off another shock win.”

Score prediction: Watford 1-2 Huddersfield Town