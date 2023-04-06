‘A vital win’ – Blackburn Rovers v Norwich City prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers host Norwich City in the Championship on Good Friday.

Blackburn Rovers will be determined to get back to winning ways on Friday after putting in a disappointing performance against Birmingham City last time out. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side were defeated by a goal from former loan man Reda Khadra but they still sit in the Championship play-off spots.

Rovers are back at home for this one though, where they are unbeaten in six. That run has seen them concede just once too, with that goal coming in the win over Reading prior to the international break.

As for Norwich City, a run of four games without a win has seen them lose ground in the fight for the top-six.

The Canaries fell to a narrow defeat against Sheffield United last weekend, leaving them four points away from the play-offs having played a game more than Blackburn too. David Wagner has won 21 points from 13 games since arriving at Carrow Road and he’ll know they need to correct their form sooner rather than later.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“With Norwich in poor form and Blackburn boasting a strong home record, I think this game could bring another big blow for the Canaries and their bid to earn a play-off spot. A Rovers win would stretch their advantage over Norwich to seven points, something that could be hard for Wagner and co to make up.

“Blackburn’s slight dip in form isn’t quite a cause for concern yet, but nerves are certainly creeping in and they will only be heightened if they fall to a home defeat on Friday.

“I can see Tomasson’s side claiming a vital win, but they could be made to work for it.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Norwich City

Luke Phelps

“6th against 7th. Huge game in the play-off picture this one as a win for Blackburn could all but settle the current top-six, whilst a win for Norwich could open the play-off race wide open.

“Blackburn will obviously have the home advantage and they’ll be glad to return to Ewood Park after that defeat v Birmingham City last time out. Norwich are back on the road and whilst they’ve pulled off some upsets away from home this season, they’ve not won in their previous two away games.

“This is a very tough one to call – I reckon it’ll be a draw.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Norwich City