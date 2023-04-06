‘A big result for…’ – Salford City v Leyton Orient prediction: The72

Salford City host Leyton Orient in League Two this Friday.

Leyton Orient make the long journey to The Peninsula Stadium to face a Salford City side battling for a play-off spot.

The Ammies sit in 7th place at the moment, two points ahead of Mansfield Town heading into their last seven games of the season. There’s time yet for Neil Wood’s side to push for the top three with only five points separating them and Stevenage, but with Mansfield, Barrow and Sutton United pursuing the top-seven, Salford will know they can’t rest on their laurels in the play-off fight as well.

As for Leyton Orient, they’re within touching distance of a return to League One football. Richie Wellens’ side are top of the pile, seven points clear of 2nd placed Northampton Town with a game in hand.

11 points separate them and the play-offs too, so it seems inevitable that the O’s will rise to the third-tier automatically. Wellens keeps driving high standards though, so Orient won’t be looking to tail off anytime soon.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Salford City are right in the thick of it in the fight for the play-offs and while all three points will be the aim, they’ll do well to take anything from the league leaders this weekend. Orient’s tight defensive unit has made them a tough side home and away, but the hosts might get something here.

“Wellens’ side have drawn three straight on the road and with his former side winning six of their last eight at home, the visitors will be in for a tough afternoon.

“I’m going for a draw, which could be a big result for Salford in their play-off fight.”

Score prediction: Salford City 1-1 Leyton Orient

Luke Phelps

“The O’s will have breathed a sigh of relief after returning to winning ways last time out. They maintain a strong lead at the top of the table but they’ll know that they can’t afford too many more dropped points in the final eight games of the season.

“The same goes for Salford as they eye up a spot in the play-offs. They’re in decent form themselves and they’ll be glad to be back at home for the first time in over two weeks.

“I’ll have to say draw as well.”

Score prediction: Salford City 1-1 Leyton Orient