What’s former Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers man Dorian Dervite up to these days?

Dorian Dervite played for Charlton Athletic between 2012 and 2014 and Bolton Wanderers between 2014 and 2018.

Born in France, Dervite came through at his boyhood club Lille before joining Tottenham Hotspur’s academy.

Dervite featured in just one League Cup game for Spurs before he joined then-League One side Southend United on loan for the 2008/09 season.

After failing to make the grade at White Hart Lane, Dervite joined Villarreal, where he played in their B side for two seasons before returning back to London in 2012 to join Championship side Charlton Athletic.

In his first season at The Valley, Charlton missed out on the play-offs by just three points with the Frenchman featuring 30 times. The following season was a different story as the eight-time France U21 international played a huge part in the Addicks’ survival, playing 40 games and scoring two crucial goals in the wins against Bournemouth and Yeovil Town as they survived the drop.

Dervite swapped London for the North West when he joined Bolton in 2014 playing three seasons with Wanderers, including one campaign in League One before Wanderers immediately returned to the Championship. Dervite struggled to nail down a place at Bolton Wanderers and left after making 99 appearances in four years.

But what’s Dervite up to these days?

After leaving Bolton Wanderers at the end of his contract in 2018, Dervite joined Belgian side RSC Charleroi before moving to Eredivisie side NAC Breda on loan, who were relegated rock bottom of the Dutch top flight in the Frenchman’s one and only campaign.

Dervite then continued his journeyman phase as he joined Cypriot side Doxa Katokopias for the 2019/20 campaign, then leaving to join Belgium side KSV Roeselare who folded after being relegated from the second-tier in 2020.

Now at 34, Dervite continues to turn out for R.A.E.C Mons 44 in Belgium’s thir- tier, a phoenix club of the former second-tier side RAEC Mons, where he’s played since 2020.