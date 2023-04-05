What’s former Bristol City man Jonathan Kodjia up to these days?

Jonathan Kodjia played for Bristol City between 2015 and 2016.

Born in Saint-Denis in Paris, Kodjia got his break in football at the age of 18 when joined Reims in Ligue 2 after a successful trial period.

Kodjia earned his stripes on various loan deals throughout France’s lower leagues before impressing on loan at Caen in Ligue 2, scoring five goals as they won promotion to Ligue 1.

After returning to Reims at the end of the season, Kodjia made the permanent move to Angers where he really made his name, bagging 15 goals in 28 games with another promotion to the French top-flight.

However, Kodjia never played in Ligue 1, instead joining Bristol City that summer in a deal worth £2m. The striker only had one full campaign at Ashton Gate but it was a hugely successful one, bagging 18 goals in his maiden season in the Championship even though the Robins came 18th in the league.

At the end of the season, Kodjia joined newly-relegated Aston Villa in a deal worth up to £15m, netting 19 goals as Villa finished mid-table.

So what’s Kodjia up to these days?

Kodjia remained at Villa for two-and-a-half more years, but his goal tally across those seasons didn’t match that single first campaign at Villa Park. Kodjia played 39 times and scored nine goals as Villa returned to the Premier League via the play-offs after three years away.

The 27-time Ivory Coast international left Villa in January 2020 after playing just six times in the Premier League, joining Slavisa Jokanovic’s Qatari side Al-Gharafa. His scoring tough returned there too, scoring 19 in 37 games.

Now at 33, Kodjia remains in Qatar with Umm Salal SC, where he’s scored five times in 16 appearances so far. The club sit in the relegation zone, but it will be hoped Kodjia’s goals can lift them to safety.