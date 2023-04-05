‘They’re done for’ – QPR v Preston North End prediction: The72

QPR host Preston North End in the Championship on Friday.

Strugglers QPR welcome Preston North End to West London on Friday afternoon, in another crucial game for Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

The R’s lost away at Wigan Athletic last time out, meaning that they’ve now lost eight of their last nine in the Championship, with just three points separating them and the bottom three.

Preston meanwhile are on a good run of form. They’ve only lost one of their last nine in the league and have won three of their last four to move up into 10th place of the table ahead of this next round of fixtures.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Defeats v Wigan, Birmingham City, and Blackpool in the last three really spells trouble for QPR. I’m quickly starting to think that they’re done for this season and a visit from an in form Preston side really doesn’t make things easier for them.

“Preston have looked formidable in recent weeks and with the top-six in their sights, they’ll view this game as a very winnable must-win game.

“I’m going to go for a Preston win.”

Score prediction: QPR 0-1 Preston North End

James Ray

“It’s not getting any easier for QPR and with Preston inbound, I can see their struggles persisting.

“Ainsworth hasn’t been able to turn the tie yet and the visit of Ryan Lowe’s Lilywhites presents another tough clash. Preston have won three of their last four and have fallen to just one defeat in nine, so their form is quite the contrast to that of QPR.

“QPR are running out of time in their efforts to turn things around and they may well fall to another worrying defeat here.”

Score prediction: QPR 0-2 Preston North End