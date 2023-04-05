‘The tables have turned’ – Reading v Birmingham City prediction: The72

Reading host Birmingham City in the Championship on Friday.

Reading enter the Easter weekend’s fixtures in 20th place of the table, with the Royals only one point above the relegation zone after their six-point deduction was administered. Paul Ince’s side are winless in their last six games and have slipped towards the drop zone at precisely the wrong time.

Birmingham City on the other hand are looking up. John Eustace’s side have won three of their last four games and have climbed above Reading in the table – Blues are now nine points clear of the drop in 16th place and could climb as high as 13th in the table with victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Ahead of the game, a couple of our writers give their predictions…

Cameron Winstanley

“The feeling around this clash has been completely changed in recent games. A few weeks ago it would’ve been an ideal chance for Reading to put distance between themselves and the drop with Birmingham previously on a five-game winless streak.

“But the tables have turned and it’s now Reading who are in dire need of a win, Ince will know how vital it is to pick up three points against Blues, with their next four games all coming against sides in the top half of the table.

“Reading have stopped a run of defeats but I expect them to be beaten here by a Blues side full of confidence.”

Score prediction: Reading 0-1 Birmingham City

1 of 20 What is the name of Sunderland's home ground? Roker Park Stadium of Light Arena of Light The Den

Luke Phelps

“Tough game for both sides, this one. Reading, although in poor form and now right in the thick of a relegation battle, will surely be fired up for this one as they know their Championship status is on the line.

“Birmingham City though are in good form. They could yet finish in the mid-table pack and that would mark a very strong finish to the season for Eustace’s side.

“Blues aren’t terrible on the road, but Reading are quite formidable at home, so I’ll predict a draw in this one.”

Score prediction: Reading 1-1 Birmingham City